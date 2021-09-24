SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 2.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $16,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 64,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

