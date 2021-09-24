SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $71.61.

