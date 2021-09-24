Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. Sprout Social has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

