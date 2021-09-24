SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

