StakedZEN Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $68.19 or 0.00162709 BTC on exchanges. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.10 million and $7,914.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00104048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00149239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.79 or 1.00290582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.06741699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

