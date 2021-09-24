Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.30 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.47 million and $5.30 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043796 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

