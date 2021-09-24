State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTLS opened at $202.86 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $203.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.31.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

