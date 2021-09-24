State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 323 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.89. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

