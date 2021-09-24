State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,437,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

