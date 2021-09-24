State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.62 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

