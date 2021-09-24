State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 11,155 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,428 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OSH opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion and a PE ratio of -38.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

