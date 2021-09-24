State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $51.30 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

