Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 114,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.