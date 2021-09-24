Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

