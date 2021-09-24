Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

STRL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.78. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,450. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $626.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

