Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

