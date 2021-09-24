Stifel Nicolaus Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of AETUF opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

