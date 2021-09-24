Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $87.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

