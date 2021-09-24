Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average volume of 2,716 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 570,026 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.