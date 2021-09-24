Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 42,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,998% compared to the average daily volume of 2,021 call options.
Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
