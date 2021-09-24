Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 42,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,998% compared to the average daily volume of 2,021 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

