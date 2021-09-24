Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

