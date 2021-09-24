StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up to $64.30

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.30, but opened at $65.65. StoneX Group shares last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.