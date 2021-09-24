StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.06

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.06 and last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 163705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.37.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

