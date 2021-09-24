Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 4,019 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.92 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

