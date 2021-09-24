Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

