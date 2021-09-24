Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $825,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,753,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.