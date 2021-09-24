Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

