Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amphenol by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amphenol by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE APH opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

