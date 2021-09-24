Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.