Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 83,524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $2,869,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $42.23 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

