Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Financial Contrast

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Strategic Education and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.71 $86.27 million $6.68 10.68 Vitru $100.80 million 3.70 $10.11 million $0.52 31.10

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Strategic Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.24% 7.82% 5.96% Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Strategic Education and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Strategic Education currently has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Vitru on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

