Strong Market Cap Hits $74.61 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $8.98 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $539.63 or 0.01213673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00072860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00112017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00164813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,499.90 or 1.00083754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.67 or 0.07002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.01 or 0.00793944 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

