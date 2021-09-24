StrongHands (SHND) Hits 1-Day Volume of $101.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $511,541.29 and approximately $101.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,745,143,896 coins and its circulating supply is 17,331,949,542 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.