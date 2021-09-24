Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $9.34. Subaru shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 30,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

