Sujay Kango Sells 5,000 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $159.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $161.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

