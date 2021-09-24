Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.