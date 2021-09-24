Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce sales of $60.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.69 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 515,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

