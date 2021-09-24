Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 23,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

