Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

