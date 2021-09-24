sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.32 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $180.74 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 369.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00085027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012151 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

