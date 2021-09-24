Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.06 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

