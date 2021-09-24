Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,790 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of CoreCivic worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.