Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock worth $331,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

