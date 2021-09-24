Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,681 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

