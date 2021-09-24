Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,950.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 891,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 847,991 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QFIN. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.