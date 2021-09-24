Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 18,900 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Athene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of ATH opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,674 shares of company stock valued at $905,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

