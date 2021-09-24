Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 733,990 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Suzano by 5.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 18.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

