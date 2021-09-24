Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVNLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

