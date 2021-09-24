Swarm City Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $193,610.12 and approximately $331.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00123636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00161367 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

