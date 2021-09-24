Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

